Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight scored a tremendous victory over incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, decisively winning the Republican primary election and reclaiming the state’s only House seat for the people of the Cowboy State. Hageman ran on her record as a constitutional attorney protecting individual liberties and property rights for Wyoming citizens, pledging that in Congress she will always remember who hired her for the job.

Hageman stood in stark contrast to Cheney, who was obsessed with her personal vendetta against President Donald Trump, despite loud criticisms from citizens that she had abandoned her responsibility to represent Wyoming’s interests. Hageman will now proceed to the general election in November, where she is expected to win again in a state that gave President Trump 70 percent of the vote in 2020. Trump endorsed Hageman on the day she entered the race in September 2021 and held a rally in support of her in Casper in May of this year.

Hageman celebrated her victory with family and hundreds of supporters at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Tuesday night.

The following are her remarks, as prepared for delivery:

Today, Wyoming has spoken,

Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone all across this great country who believes in the American dream, who believes in liberty, and who recognizes that our natural rights - the freedom of speech, freedom of religion, equal protection and due process, come from God, they do not come from the Government.

Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone who understands that our government is a government of, by and for the people.

And that WE DO control the levers of power when we engage, when we participate, and when we hold our elected officials ACCOUNTABLE for their actions.

Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone who is concerned that the game is becoming more and more rigged against them.

And what Wyoming has shown today is that while it may not be easy, we can dislodge entrenched politicians who believe they’ve risen above the people they’re supposed to represent.

Yes, Wyoming has spoken, and we have made it clear – that WE ARE TAKING OUR COUNTRY BACK

By our vote today, Wyoming has put the elites on notice - we are no longer going to tolerate representatives who don’t represent us.

Wyoming has made clear that we ARE DONE being governed by the Washington, DC uniparty – those democrats and republicans who don’t really care which party is in power, just so long as they are.

Wyoming has sent the message -- if you are going to claim to live in Wyoming, you better damn well live in Wyoming.

Wyoming has drawn a line in the sand that if WE put you in power, you WILL be accountable to us, you WILL answer to us, and you WILL do what is in OUR best interest. And if you don’t? We will fire you.

Wyoming has put the politicians on notice, not just here, but all across the country -- our representatives work for us, and not the other way around.

I have spent the last 25 years fighting to protect our water rights, our property rights and our constitutional rights.

I have taken on the EPA, the USDA, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Forest Service , and won.

I have a record of success in the courtroom

And I intend to have a record of success REPRESENTING you.

Right now we have the most dangerous, and the most destructive administration in U.S. history.

President Biden and the radical democrats are solely responsible for record-breaking inflation, for record-breaking illegal immigration, for record-breaking human trafficking, for record-breaking drug running, and for record-breaking energy costs.

The wreckage that we are seeing is not by accident, but by design.

And it is imperative that we focus like a laser beam on blocking any further damage to our Republic.

When I am representing you, I will not waste any time. I will fight every day to block the destruction of our country.

Wyoming deserves a real representative in Congress – one that understands Wyoming and loves Wyoming as much as we all do.

I will be accountable to the voters and citizens of Wyoming because I am one of you and just like you, I am sick and tired of having no voice in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Today we have succeeded at what we set out to do – we have reclaimed Wyoming’s lone congressional seat for Wyoming.

What an incredible trip it has been.

Traveling this beautiful state, and hearing from the great people of Wyoming has been the opportunity of a lifetime.

And for our efforts to culminate in such a decisive win has confirmed that our message and our commitments have resonated with my fellow citizens.

Very simply, the people of Wyoming want someone dedicated to them.

We want a government that works for us, and not one that only works for the elites in DC.

We want a Congress that actually legislates, not one that delegates its law-making authority to administrative agencies in violation of the very foundation of our constitutional structure.

We want our members of congress to fight for our small businesses and families, not politicians who abdicate their legislative responsibilities while blaming the unelected bureaucrats for the mess that we are in.

We want a representative in Washington, DC that is focused on protecting Wyoming, and on furthering our agenda

Wyoming wants a representative fighting to put America First

I did not do this on my own

Obviously, we are all grateful for President Donald Trump, who understood Wyoming has only one congressional representative and we need make sure it counts. His clear and unwavering support from the VERY beginning propelled us to victory tonight.

I must thank Senator Rand Paul, Senator Cynthia Lummis, Senator Ted Cruz, Leader Kevin McCarthy, Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, Congressman Jim Jordan, Congressman Jim Banks and over a hundred Members of Congress who put their trust in us, to get the job done.

The support, encouragement, and guidance that we have received throughout this state has been indescribable and is immeasurable. It has been tremendously humbling.

I want to thank all of our County Leadership Teams, our volunteers, everyone who helped us to distribute and put up signs, sat at booths, joined us in parades, at county fairs and festivals.

Those volunteers knocked doors from here in Cheyenne, in Casper, and even in the 1500 person town of Lusk, carrying our message directly to their neighbors.

I want to thank all of our wonderful friends – new and old – who sent me texts and letters and drawings with words of encouragement and support.

I want to thank all of you who have been praying for our state, for our country, and for our campaign.

Thank you to all of the 40,000 plus donors in Wyoming and across this great nation. You have opened your wallets and your hearts to just an average, every day, ordinary person from Wyoming, and together we will fight to change history.

I want to thank all of my family members – dozens strong, dedicated to the cause, and a true force to be reckoned with.

All of you have been my North Star, and you will continue to be so as we move into the next phase of our lives.

To my incredible campaign team

Nick, Carly, Tim, Lauren, Molly, Kael, Dave, and all of your co-workers.

And to my husband – I could not do this without you. Thank you and I am so looking forward to our next adventure together.

In closing, we’re onto November – thank you Wyoming, and thank you to America – the greatest country in the history of the world. We must return her to the greatness she deserves. Thank you and God Bless.