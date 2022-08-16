Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Offers Helpful Tips to Stop the Spread of Invasive Species Among Livestock and Handlers

The dog days of summer are here, which means it’s time to enjoy the tastes, sights and sounds that can only be found at the Wyoming State Fair. The staff at Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) will be in attendance to partake in all the fun, as well as educate people about how to avoid the spread of invasive species at the fair.

“A lot goes into preparing animals for the fair and can take months to do properly, “said Erika Edmiston, district supervisor of Teton County Weed and Pest. “In addition to planning for food, water, cleaning, and exercise, folks should consider invasive species when caring for and showing their livestock.”

Unfortunately, bedding, feeding, and even traveling to the state fair can bring unwanted and invasive species to fairgrounds, rangelands, ranches, and personal property. It’s important to be aware of the potential ways weeds spread to and from the event. No matter where these weeds end up, they harm native plants and wildlife.

“At State Fair, 4-H kids are coming from all counties across the state to show various species of animals requiring various types of feed and bedding,” said Teresa Nicholson, office manager of Park County Weed and Pest. “My family participates in market hogs and hog showmanship at the fair. It is up to us to know where our bedding and feed come from in order to reduce the spread of invasive species.”

The good news is you can responsibly prevent the spread of noxious weeds and even stop the spread completely while having a good time participating in 4-H at the state fair.

Whether you’re just going to the fair for fun, showing in 4-H events, or bringing your livestock along, here are five easy steps to stop the spread of invasive species.

When you first start raising your animal, choose wood chips or straw from a known weed-free source for bedding.

The feed should also be weed-free. If any of your animals eat hay with invasive species, you can guarantee you’ll find them on your property. Also, invasive weeds are usually unpalatable and sometimes poisonous to livestock.

Before and after you travel, make sure to clean your footwear, clothes, and any other gear you may use at the fair. Also, clean your livestock hooves before transporting them.

You’ll also want to clean your vehicles, tires, and trailers to remove any mud, seeds, or plants trying to tag along.

After you’ve had fun at the fair, repeat the same steps to ensure you and your animals aren’t bringing any invasive species home with you.

Taking these precautions at the state fair (and anywhere) will help keep Wyoming wild & beautiful.

“The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council is a proud supporter of the state fair and 4-H programs,” said Larry Smith, president of WWPC. “We, along with our families, enjoy watching our kids’ knowledge and skills grow each year while participating in the fair.”

WWPC is proud to sponsor the rodeo at the Wyoming State Fair this year. Our staff will also be around showing animals, so stop by and say hello if you attend.

For more information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter.