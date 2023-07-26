Canadian Dawson Hay started July by becoming the third member of his family to win the saddle bronc riding at the Calgary Stampede. His goal is to end the month by winning the family’s second Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) bronc riding championship.
He took the first step to that goal by winning Quarter Finals 3 with the highest score thus far this year. He rode Dakota Rodeo’s consistent bucking mare Cover Girl for 88.5 points.
Hay, who is known for not waiting for the pickup men to dismount after a successful ride, is currently riding with torn ligaments in his ankle that require a walking boot when he’s not on a bronc.
The three-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier is currently ranked seventh in the standings and is in good shape for a fourth trip to Las Vegas in December. His win today advances him to the Semi Finals this weekend. His older brother Logan tied for first in Quarter Finals 1 on Sunday and will join Dawson in the Semi Finals.
Barrel racer Jessica Routier of Buffalo, S.D., and her palomino mare Fiery Miss West, known as Missy, took first in the barrel racing with a time of 17.69. Routier, a mom of five, has qualified for every NFR since 2018. She is currently ranked in the top 10 with a good chance to continue her NFR streak.
Landon Beardworth of Red Deer County, Alberta, may not be a household name but he wrestled his steer to the ground in 5.7 seconds to win Quarter Finals 3. That tied for the second-fastest run so far at the 127th Daddy of ‘em All. He bested 2019 world champion Ty Erickson and 2022 college champion Walt Arnold for Monday’s win.
Quarter Finals 4 begins on Tuesday at 12:45 where new contestants in every event except bull riding will vie for spots in the Semi Finals.