HealthWorks has been awarded $265,000 from the Provider Recruitment and Retention in Select High-Need Counties Program which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program. HealthWorks plans to use funding to recruit and retain providers to support the patients of HealthWorks and the plan for growth.
HealthWorks has provided primary care services for the uninsured and underserved in southeast Wyoming since 2005. HealthWorks provides our most vulnerable residents access to licensed providers, patient-centered care, and seamless wrap-around services regardless of their financial situation. HealthWorks is the only provider in Laramie County that provides medical, dental, behavioral health and a pharmacy in one location. HealthWorks is an independent non-profit 501(c)3 healthcare entity.
HealthWorks offers a sliding scale fee schedule and enables services through same-day scheduling as well as extended hours including early morning and evening appointments. Improved quality measures from 2020 to 2021 indicate that our integrated services and patient-centered approach to care coordination enhance health outcomes for our patients.
HealthWorks is a recognized Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). As a PCMH, medical services include primary/family medical care, pediatrics, adolescent medicine, women’s health, adult wellness care, chronic disease management, and immunizations. Oral health services include cleanings, fillings, extractions, and dentures. Among our behavioral health services are individual and family therapy, parenting and family issues, depression and anxiety, healing from trauma and abuse, grief and loss issues, stress and anger management, mood disorders, substance use issues, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT). We also have an onsite pharmacy and provide supportive services, including translation/interpretation, care coordination, and eligibility assistance.
Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health. To learn more about the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program, please visit https://thealignteam.force.com/fundingprograms/s/