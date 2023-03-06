Laramie County School District 1 middle school students can take advantage of the HealthWorks Mobile Clinic primary care services starting this month.
The clinic will be available from 9 a.m.–noon at Carey on March 8, Johnson on March 15 and McCormick on March 22.
For a student to receive primary care services, an appointment must be scheduled, paperwork must be completed and a parent or guardian must be present.
For more information, to view the sliding fee scale, and to complete patient paperwork, visit www.wyhealthworks.org/mobileclinic.
To schedule an appointment, call HealthWorks at 635-3618, option 1. All appointments are made through HealthWorks.