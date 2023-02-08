Uninsured new mothers are that much closer to accessing a full-year of postpartum health coverage with House Bill 4 - postpartum benefit extension having passed second reading on Tuesday. The bill will provide uninsured new mothers in Wyoming access for a full year to the medical and mental health care they need to stay healthy and keep their babies healthy.

“We are excited that so many representatives embraced the spirit of HB4–to ensure healthy moms and healthy babies–and passed the postpartum extension on Committee of the Whole on Monday and second reading on Tuesday,” said Ana Marchese, director of Healthy Wyoming. “We’re heartened that the House debated this issue and caring for families carried the day.”

“We heard some compelling testimony to bring it to the floor for discussion among all the members,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said during floor debate on Monday. He highlighted that research from the Wyoming Department of Health already shows benefits of postpartum extension and the department’s request to continue the program.

The U.S. has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world, and more than 50% of those deaths are preventable. Untreated mental illnesses, substance use disorders, and postpartum complications arise up to a year after birth. Maternal depression and anxiety can occur up to a year after pregnancy ends.

“Access to the right care…that was the most compelling argument I heard in committee,” said Rep. Ken Clouston on the floor Monday. “In other states, these women are getting care with their healthcare provider and not in the emergency room.”

According to the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, the state’s few isolated programs offering healthcare to uninsured new moms are insufficient. Only the Pregnant Women’s Medicaid Program offers comprehensive healthcare for pregnant women under 159 percent of the poverty level, and its coverage currently ends 60 days after birth.

Unlike Medicaid expansion, HB 4 would ensure services for the same group of people who have traditionally received them in Wyoming—uninsured new moms—but simply for a longer period of time. Women have had access to postpartum Medicaid services for decades in the state, and this is merely extending the length of time.

Wyoming is one of only a handful of states that has neither expanded Medicaid nor extended the postpartum benefit. All of its neighboring states have adopted Medicaid expansion and are able to offer comparable care to new moms at a much lower cost thanks to the 90-10 match.

Passage of HB 4 would not only help to address healthcare needs of new moms and prevent postpartum deaths, but it would also reduce uncompensated care costs in community hospitals. According to the Wyoming Hospital Association, Wyoming hospitals annually absorb more than $120 million in uncompensated care costs.

Rep. Martha Lawley described passage of HB 4 as opening a path forward for the women who gain coverage. “My goal is to make abortion unthinkable and then become unneeded,” Lawley said during debate Monday. “This bill is opening that lane up. To help women decide and choose life.”

“We're energized now more than ever before, and the coalition is grateful to our legislative champions in the House. Wyoming mothers and babies deserve to live healthier lives. But, while we won this battle, we must continue to fight to win the war for a healthier Wyoming,” Marchese said.