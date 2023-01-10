Dozens of people gathered in front of the state capitol on a windy Tuesday afternoon, to call on the lawmakers inside to finally approve Medicaid expansion.

The rally was organized by Healthy Wyoming. Healthy Wyoming says Medicaid expansion is very popular in the Cowboy State.

This Tuesday, lawmakers were welcomed to their first day of the 2023 Legislative Session with speeches, stories, and chanting in support of Medicaid expansion. A rally on the steps of the Capitol brought together residents from across the state, seeking to show legislators that the campaign to offer affordable healthcare for 19,000 more Wyomingites is as strong as ever.

House Bill 80–Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform, sponsored by the Joint Interim Revenue Committee, would expand healthcare coverage to an estimated 19,000 low-income Wyomingites.

Healthy Wyoming, a statewide coalition of organizations and agencies, leads the efforts to pass Medicaid expansion.

“Our coalition is growing; our movement just keeps getting stronger. Too many Wyomingites urgently need accessible healthcare for us to stop working to expand Medicaid,” said Healthy Wyoming Executive Director Ana Marchese.

Marchese also noted that Medicaid expansion has economic benefits for the whole state. “Our hospitals urgently need this measure to reduce the burden of unpaid emergency room visits. Our economy needs better coverage for employees, and we know that healthier employees mean stronger businesses. Expanding Medicaid is an absolute necessity in fighting the mental health crisis in Wyoming.”

These reasons are why, Marchese said, the Healthy Wyoming coalition continues to grow and pursue its goal.