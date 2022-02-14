Close to 200 people rallied in front of the Wyoming Capitol this afternoon, hoping to catch the attention of legislators inside the building. Healthy Wyoming organized the rally to support the expansion of Medicaid in the Cowboy State.
Medicaid expansion has been before the Legislature several times, and has been defeated each time. The budget session of the Wyoming Legislature opened this morning, and Medicaid expansion may be introduced again. However, during a budget session, bills not related to the budget require a two-thirds majority to be introduced.
The rally Monday afternoon featured a variety of guest speakers, including Senator Cale Case (R-Fremont County). Case urged passage of Medicaid expansion during the Legislature’s special session in October.
Theresa Miller also spoke to the rally, describing her personal challenges with health care in Wyoming. It’s estimated that expanding Medicaid would provide health insurance to 25,000 people in Wyoming. The Wyoming Hospital Association has previously endorsed expansion, saying it could make a big difference to small, rural hospitals, and possibly keep some from closing.
The issue has passed in the Wyoming House, but been rejected in the Wyoming Senate. One of the biggest opponents has been Casper Senator Charlie Scott (R- Natrona County). Scott has been concerned about the cost to the Wyoming budget, but has been countered by others who claim that the benefits far outweigh the costs.