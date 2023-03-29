Tickets for the 4th season of the Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner Series will go on sale Saturday, April 1st. The 2023 season features six rodeos with two in June, two in July and one each in August and September.
During the opening weekend of ticket sales, adult rodeo tickets will be half price when customers use the promo code FOOLS during checkout.
There are three levels of tickets available this year. Attendees can purchase just tickets for the rodeo, the chuck wagon dinner and rodeo combination, or a VIP experience which includes rodeo tickets, a behind the chutes meet and greet with cowboys and cowgirls and the chuck wagon dinner. Tickets range from $25-$75 for adults.
Last season saw record attendance for the fast growing rodeo series including sell outs for all six of the chuck wagon dinners.
The Hell on Wheels Rodeo features both rough stock and timed events. Last year cowboys and cowgirls took home more than $55,000 in prize money, and thanks to the incredible support of sponsors the added money has been increased 20 percent to $300 per event per week.
The growth in sponsor support has also led to the development of a special reduced ticket price for Laramie County residents this year. If you input your Laramie County Zip Code into the promo code box, you will save $10 per ticket before June 1st and $5 per ticket after June 1st.
The Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner is a presented by Visit Cheyenne in cooperation with the Hell on Wheels Rodeo Company LLC, 3 Lazy R Chuck Wagon Dinners and Boots on the Ground Productions, LLC. The rodeo enters its 4th season after being created to fill the rodeo void in Cheyenne during 2020.