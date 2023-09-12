Henderson Elementary is hosting the Olweus Color Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m., at the Old Carey Junior High School, 1780 Pershing Blvd.
Participants will be running or walking through a course which has stations set up to douse them with colored powder made from corn starch and coloring.
It is advised that participants wear comfortable clothes that they don’t mind getting messy in.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and the race starts at 5:30 p.m.
A pizza dinner will be served after the conclusion of the event.