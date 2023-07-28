On June 20, 2023, the Wyoming Municipal Power Agency is happy to announce, Executive Director, Rosemary Henry has been elected and installed to the Board of Directors for the American Public Power Association (APPA). She will be representing Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming with her service to the board.

Mrs. Henry began her career with the Wyoming Municipal Power Agency in 1998 as the Operations Manager. She was promoted to the Executive Director position in 2017. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Colorado River Energy Distributor’s Association (CREDA) as chairman and for the Western States Power Corporation as secretary. She also is the current management representative for the Wyoming Municipal Power Agency Class A membership with Basin Electric Power Cooperative. In past years, she served on the Engineering and Operations Committee for the Missouri Basin Power Project for 20 years and the Management Committee for 4 years as well as the Rocky Mountain Reserve Group Operations Committee for 20 years.

The Board of Directors for the Wyoming Municipal Power Agency strongly supports Mrs. Henry’s accolades and is extremely proud of her accomplishments over the years.

Wyoming Municipal Power Agency (WMPA) was formed by the communities of Cody, Fort Laramie, Lingle, Guernsey, Lusk, Pine Bluffs, Powell, and Wheatland to provide electricity to each member township. WMPA is a not-for-profit entity that is formed under the joint powers board authority in the State of Wyoming. WMPA is governed by a board of directors consisting of one representative from each community. WMPA provides electricity to approximately 24,000 Wyomingites. Learn more at www.wmpa.org.

The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. We represent public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 96,000 people they employ. We advocate and advise on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations. Learn more at www.publicpower.org.

CREDA is a non-profit organization established in 1978 to represent CRSP customers “to preserve and enhance the availability, affordability, and value of Colorado River Storage Project (CRSP) facilities while promoting responsible stewardship of the ColoradoRiver System. CREDA members are all non-profit entities that serve over 4 million consumers in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Western States Power Corporation is comprised of 23 utilities and is a not-for-profit corporation developed to investigate opportunities for non-federal activities related to federal hydroelectric systems, transmission, planning and administration with the specific goals of stabilizing power rates, preserving reliability, improving operating efficiencies and communications with Western Area Power Administration, Bureau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Army Corps. Of Engineers.