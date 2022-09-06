A four-decade agency legacy concludes today as Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Dispatch Manager Patty Bauer hung up her headset and headed for her retirement after serving with the Patrol since May 9th, 1983.
Patty has had a long and distinguished career with WHP. She has filled several roles in Dispatch, including dispatcher, specialist, trainer, supervisor, terminal agency coordinator, assistant manager, and manager at the WHP Dispatch Center.
Patty’s career with the WHP has been marked by numerous recognitions for going above and beyond the call of duty while ensuring that operations in the WHP Dispatch Center went smoothly and efficiently as the first line to the front line of the WHP.
Thank you for your many years of service with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
We appreciate everything you have done to help us keep our roads safe and secure, and we wish you the best in your retirement!
Please join us in congratulating Manager Bauer!