featured
Highway Patrol Promotes Port of Entry Supervisor
- Wyoming Highway Patrol
-
-
- Comments
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) would like to congratulate Alpine Port of Entry Supervisor Serena Jorgensen on her recent promotion.
Supervisor Jorgensen is a Wyoming native who loves to go camping, golfing, and spending time with her family.
Supervisor Jorgensen’s career started in 2018 at the Alpine Port of Entry, and in 2019 she achieved the rank of Special Officer.
In 2020 she advanced in her career by obtaining her Level III Inspector certification.
Supervisor Jorgensen had been searching for a new career and wanted something close to her home in Alpine.
She discovered quickly after joining the WHP how much she enjoyed learning about the commercial vehicle system and working with the commercial drivers.
Please join us in congratulating Supervisor Serena Jorgensen on her promotion!
Latest News
- Wyoming State Parks to Host 1st Annual BioBlitz in the Park July 15-17
- Supporting Liz Cheney
- Highway Patrol Promotes Port of Entry Supervisor
- The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – July 8, 2022
- Public Invited to Attend Gas and Diesel Price Working Group Meeting
- President Biden Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Through July 10
- Plans for Wyoming Country Western Bluegrass Hall of Fame Announced
- Local School District to Participate in Teacher Apprenticeships
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hageman Issues Statement After First Congressional Debate
- Cheyenne Frontier Days Unveils Carnival Food
- Cheyenne Frontier Days and the City of Cheyenne Present Fireworks Display for Community
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - July 7, 2022
- Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming
- 5 cars that are surprisingly good on gas
- Grief Can Be Heartbreaking for People Battling Heart Failure
- Governor Activates National Guard for Lingle Flooding
- President Biden Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Immediately Through July 9
- Neighborhood Night Out Block Party Locations Announced
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
- Updated