Serena Jorgensen photo

Serena Jorgensen receives her promotion to Port of Entry Supervisor in Alpine, Wyoming.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) would like to congratulate Alpine Port of Entry Supervisor Serena Jorgensen on her recent promotion.
 
Supervisor Jorgensen is a Wyoming native who loves to go camping, golfing, and spending time with her family.
 
Supervisor Jorgensen’s career started in 2018 at the Alpine Port of Entry, and in 2019 she achieved the rank of Special Officer.
 
In 2020 she advanced in her career by obtaining her Level III Inspector certification.
 
Supervisor Jorgensen had been searching for a new career and wanted something close to her home in Alpine.
 
She discovered quickly after joining the WHP how much she enjoyed learning about the commercial vehicle system and working with the commercial drivers.
 
Please join us in congratulating Supervisor Serena Jorgensen on her promotion!

Tags