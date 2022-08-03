On July 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 72 on US 89 south of Afton, Wyoming.
Around 5:58 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motorcycle collision.
A 2018 Harley Davidson was headed south on US 89 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left.
The Harley exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail.
The collision caused the driver of the Harley to be thrown from the motorcycle and down a steep embankment.
The driver of the Harley has been identified as 63-year-old Montpelier, Idaho resident Walter A. Castillo.
Castillo was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to injuries at the crash scene.
Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 56th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 60 in 2021, 64 in 2020, and 96 in 2019 to date.