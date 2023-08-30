We are thrilled to provide an enthusiastic review of the exceptional performance displayed by our dedicated troopers during the recent Cheyenne Frontier Days High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) Detail.
Their remarkable achievements and proactive enforcement efforts have not only underscored their unwavering commitment to public safety but have also demonstrated the profound positive impact of their hard work on both our mission and the community.
Throughout the duration of the event, our troopers exhibited an unparalleled dedication to ensuring safety on the roadways.
Conducting an impressive 845 traffic stops, their high visibility enforcement approach served as a potent deterrent against hazardous driving behaviors.
Their adeptness in engaging with motorists and effectively enforcing traffic regulations showcased their exceptional skills, resulting in safer roads for both residents and visitors.
The impact of their relentless efforts extended far beyond the realm of traffic stops.
The vigilance demonstrated by the troopers led to the identification and arrest of individuals involved in criminal activities.
The statistics speak volumes: a total of 22 Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrests, 13 misdemeanor possession of controlled substance arrests, 3 felony possession of controlled substance arrests, 1 felony warrant arrest, and 9 other arrests, culminating in an impressive total of 48 criminal apprehensions.
These outcomes stand as a testament to the troopers' steadfast commitment to upholding the law and safeguarding the community.
One of the most notable achievements of this enforcement detail lies in the significant reduction of motor vehicle crashes.
Through their active engagement in HVE operations, our troopers effectively steered motorists towards safer driving practices, resulting in a mere 7 motor vehicle crashes investigated.
Perhaps even more remarkable is the absence of any serious injury or fatality crashes during this period, underscoring the direct influence of their efforts on our mission to curtail such incidents.
Beyond their enforcement responsibilities, our troopers played a pivotal role in providing vital support to the local community.
Their presence and engagement during the Cheyenne Frontier Days event not only heightened safety measures but also nurtured positive relationships between law enforcement and the community.
This invaluable support serves to foster trust and collaboration, contributing to the overall well-being of our region.
As we reflect on the accomplishments achieved during the Cheyenne Frontier Days High Visibility Enforcement Detail, we extend our deepest gratitude to our troopers for their unwavering dedication, exceptional skills, and their resolute commitment to ensuring public safety.
Their efforts have left an indelible mark on our mission and the community we proudly serve.