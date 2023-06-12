On Tuesday afternoon, a traffic stop was conducted on a commercial vehicle on US 14 just outside Cody, Wyoming, for a non-functioning brake light.
As the vehicle was pulling over, the Trooper also noticed the load on the back of the trailer was not properly secured.
Upon contact with the driver, the Trooper smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the cab.
Upon further search of the cab, the Trooper found THC products and drug paraphernalia.
The driver was also found to have not been running logs. The driver was cited and placed out of service.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind commercial motor vehicle drivers, any amount of drugs, and or alcohol is strictly prohibited in the cab or sleeper area of the truck.