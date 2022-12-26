Wyoming Highway Patrol in front of a Christmas tree photo

New Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers pose in front of a Christmas tree.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy Class 103 received an early Christmas present on Friday as they completed their 20 week training academy and were commissioned from Academy Recruit to Wyoming State Trooper.
 
Trooper Chad Dollick / Badge #103/ Duty Station = Gillette
Trooper Clancy Gines / Badge #104 / Duty Station = Rock Springs
 
· Overall Fitness Award = Clancy Gines
· Firearms Proficiency Award = Chad Dollick
· Academic Award = Chad Dollick
· Colonel's Leadership Award = Chad Dollick
 
Although potentially the smallest WHP academy class ever commissioned, the quality of the class is as large as ever.
 
Please join us in congratulating WHP Academy Class 103 and Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from your Wyoming Highway Patrol!

