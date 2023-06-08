Old Glory will be hoisted June 26 for the first time in 15 years

The Historic Boyd Building – located at 1720/1722 Carey Ave. in downtown Cheyenne, Wyo., will salute to service and raise the American flag on top of the building for the first time in over a decade on June 26. Community members are encouraged to join the tenants of the Boyd Building outside on the corner of 18th Street and Carey Avenue at 9:30 a.m. June 26 to watch as we fly the nation’s colors. The 6-foot-by-10-foot flag will proudly wave 30 feet above the Boyd Building, making it the highest-flying flag in Cheyenne.

“It is a privilege for the Historic Boyd Building to be able to fly the American flag high over the Cheyenne cityscape,” says Boyd Building Manager and RMI owner/CEO Mathias Jung. “We can't wait to honor and celebrate our country and freedoms with the Cheyenne community.”

About the Boyd Building

The Boyd Building was built in 1912 and 1913 by the Citizens National Bank, with notable architect Frederic Hutchison Porter overseeing the design of the building’s exterior. By 1924, the bank was forced to close due to poor economic conditions during the nation’s recession. In 1925, H.N. Boyd purchased the building and named it the Boyd Building. William R. Dubois redesigned many of the upper floors into office space. As part of the Cheyenne Downtown National Historic District, the building has been home to many businesses, including drug stores, cigar shops, bookstores, doctors, dentists and attorneys.

Today, all six floors of the building are filled with a diverse set of businesses, including:

o Ground Floor: City Drug and The Boardroom

o Suites 200, 300 and 400: Hirst Applegate, LLP

o Suite 500: The Salisbury Firm, P.C.

o Suite 520: PFM Asset Management

o Suite 560: RLR Certified Public Accountants

o Suite 590: Law Office of John Knepper

o Suite 600: RMI – Destination Marketing Firm

o Suite 601: Wyoming Downs, LLC

“It is such a rich part of our history, not only in Cheyenne but for our entire country, to bring back the flag that had flown over our building for so many years,” says Boardroom Owner Jaime Horsburgh. “The Boardroom is honored to have the daily visual reminder of how important our country is to us; it’s pretty outstanding.”

Spectators and patriots are welcome to attend as the American flag is raised on the roof of the Historic Boyd Building. The flag will rise as the national anthem plays and attendees reflect, respect and honor the brave men and women who have fought and continue to fight for this country.