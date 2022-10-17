The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board is seeking signatures to rename the park area around the historic airport fountain to Airport Fountain Park.
The Historic Preservation Board needs approximately 40 more signatures for this petition, to meet the required 300 for renaming to be considered.
The petition may be signed in the Planning and Development Department office located in Room 202 of the Municipal Building at 2101 O’Neil Ave., or at Townsquare Title, 719 E. 17th St., during normal business hours.