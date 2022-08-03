The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold a joint subcommittee (marketing and saving places) meeting on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St.

The meeting will be planning a celebration for the completion of the Airport Fountain Restoration Project.

If you have questions about joining the meeting, please call (304) 637-6307 or email lolson@cheyennecity.org.

For more information about the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, please visit the City’s website at http://www.cheyennecity.org/chpb or on Facebook.

The Historic Preservation Board protects, enhances, and perpetuates historic structures and other areas of historical value while promoting the use of historic districts and landmarks for the education, pleasure, and welfare of the community.