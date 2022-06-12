CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Hog Park Reservoir is expected to be 100% full soon, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities predicted Friday.
Among the six BOPU reservoirs, this one may fill up on or around Sunday. The agency had some cautions for people in the area of this body of water, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.
For the Encampment, Riverside, Baggs, Savery and Dixon areas, the agency's news release said to "expect higher than normal flows in the Encampment and Little Snake Rivers this year due to runoff from average snowpack." Officials are advising people to "exercise caution and be aware that water flows may rapidly change, depending on weather conditions."
The reservoir would safely drain off any excess water, once it fills up completely, the agency indicated. It would go "back into Hog Park Creek, a tributary to the Encampment River."
A forecast shows that increased snowmelt will continue to flow into the reservoir, BOPU noted. This is what will cause it to fill up.