Laramie County Events announces its annual Spirit of Giving campaign during the month of December featuring a free Breakfast with Santa, “Grown-ups Night Out” Christmas Dinner and a Movie, Indoor Drive-In Movie, Pet Drive, and Coat Drive.

The first Christmas event to kick off the month will be the annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th with two seating times, 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. The event is completely free and open to the public, though, reservations are required. A merry breakfast will be served with Santa himself in attendance for photo-ops. Registration will open Friday, December 2nd at 9:00 am on laramiecountyevents.com.

The evening of December 16th will feature a “Grown-Up’s Night Out” Christmas Dinner and a Movie. Attendees are invited to a Christmas dinner followed by a showing of the classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Tickets for the dinner are $40.00 per couple. Tickets include a reserved vehicle space (while supplies last) and a sit-down dinner, prepared better than Clark Griswold himself. The drive-in movie is free to attend, vehicle spaces require reservation, as space is limited. “Lawn seating” is free and open to the public with no reservation. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for a merry night out as our “lawn” is our concrete floor.

A frosty chill will fill the air of the Event Center at Archer December 17th as guests will be treated to a viewing of “Disney’s Frozen” during the annual Indoor Drive-In Movie. Popcorn and soda will be provided for FREE and snacks will be available for purchase. Vehicle spots are free but limited and require pre-registration. Walk-in’s are welcome to our “lawn seating” up front, no reservations required. Bring the whole family and your cozy chairs and blankets for a frozen night out!

The Spirit of Giving campaign will hold a Coat Drive and Pet Drive during the month of December and collecting new and gently used winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, boots and pet supplies. Members of the community will be able to drop off these items in the lobby of the Event Center at Archer 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. December 1st through the 17th.

About Spirit of Giving

Laramie County’s Spirit of Giving has been an annual campaign since 2019. The campaign is a way for Laramie County Events to give back to the community through donation drives, and free Christmas activities such as Breakfast with Santa, and two Indoor Drive-In Movies. The events are made possible through the support of the community and sponsors.

Laramie County Events, also known as the Laramie County Events Department, was established in 2019. The department manages the new multi-purpose Event Center at Archer, Archer Rodeo Arenas, Laramie County RV Park, and all event facilities at the Archer Complex. Laramie County Events also coordinates annual events such as the Laramie County Fair, Laramie County Sportsman’s Expo, and Laramie County’s Spirit of Giving.