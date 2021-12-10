Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present Holiday Magic, sponsored by HollyFrontier, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 11, at Cheyenne Civic Center.

Masks are recommended, and socially distanced seating is available by request by purchasing tickets by Friday, December. 10. Livestream tickets are available for $15 per household.

Adam Torres will serve as Guest Conductor for the performance as William Intriligator cannot appear due to COVID-related circumstances.

“I wish I could be there to perform our Holiday Magic concert for the Cheyenne community,” says William Intriligator, CSO Music Director and Conductor. “It’s been two years since we’ve performed this concert, and Cheyenne has missed the joy, the beauty, and the holiday spirit that this concert brings! I extend my deepest gratitude to Adam Torres for stepping in as Guest Conductor on such short notice. I am sure this community will offer a warm Cheyenne welcome to this wonderful young talent!”

Intriligator adds, “I look forward to returning for the Jan. 22nd concert, A Time to Inspire!”

Adam Torres, a Denver-based artist, is quickly emerging as a significant musical voice in the United States and beyond. While

this concert marks Adam’s main stage debut with the Cheyenne Symphony, he is no stranger to the orchestra; as his schedule

has allowed, he has performed piano and celesta with CSO and was an offstage conductor for Mahler’s ‘Resurrection’ Symphony in 2017. Recent highlights of Adam’s engagements include Colorado Symphony (Cover Conductor), St. Louis Symphony (Cover Conductor), and the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music (Assistant Conductor) in Santa Cruz, CA. In January 2022, Torres will conduct a concert with the Continental League Honor Orchestra at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver. In April, he will conduct a concert with Stratus Chamber Orchestra as a finalist in their Music Director search.

Holiday Magic is a Cheyenne tradition that serves as a showcase for the Cheyenne arts and culture community. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is proud to partner with the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus, and the En Avant Dance Studio. Plus, this year, actor David Hall from the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players will narrate an orchestral version of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Intriligator adds, “We are very fortunate that, in Cheyenne, we have such wonderful arts organizations. The Cheyenne Chamber Singers does an absolutely fantastic job, and we are happy to invite Becky Tish to guest conduct one of their pieces with the CSO. And what a treasure we have in the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus! This is by far one of the greatest children’s choruses I have ever worked with. Also, the En Avant Dance Studio brings a remarkable degree of artistry and professionalism to each performance, which is even more impressive considering the age range of their dancers. It is also such a pleasure to work with David Hall, who brings a wealth of theater experience to our stage.”

The concert will feature familiar favorites like “Sleigh Ride,” selections from The Nutcracker, a Christmas carol sing-along, “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Believe,” and “What Child is This?” as well as less familiar pieces like “Star Carol,” “Noel Nouvelet,” “Unending Flame,” and “Colors of Christmas.”

Two lesser-known pieces the CSO will perform are “El Cielo Canta Alegria,” featuring a beautiful Spanish classical guitar played by guest guitarist Jason Olson from the University of Northern Colorado, and “Wizards in Winter,” a high energy musical selection from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performed with choreography by En Avant Dance Studio.