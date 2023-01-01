On December 30th, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement ceremony for Captain Don Hollingshead.
Captain Hollingshead served in the various roles over his 27 year career at the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.
He began his career in the detention division in 1995 and later transferred to the operation division in 1998.
With hard work, Captain Hollingshead progressed through the ranks of patrol deputy, promoted to patrol sergeant in 2007, patrol lieutenant in 2011.
In 2018, he transferred back to the detention center as the security lieutenant and was then promoted to captain in 2019.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Captain Hollingshead for his dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Laramie County.
We wish you well in your future endeavors.