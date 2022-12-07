Sheriff's Captain Don Hollingshead, who ran unsuccessfully for Laramie County Sheriff this fall, has announced he is retiring and leaving the Sheriff's Office after 27 years.
Hollingshead was defeated by former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak. Kozak has said he would be replacing top leadership in the Sheriff's Office when he is sworn into office in January.
Hollingshead announced he was leaving the department in a post on social media. However, he also said he was looking for something new, and asked friends on social media to make suggestions or recommendations.
Here is Hollingshead's full post:
Morning everyone, for those of you who do not know yet, I will be retiring from the Sheriff's Office at the end of the month. It has been a part of my life for over 27 years and I will miss both protecting the community and all of the great people I have gotten to know in every aspect of the job. The people I work with are some of the most hardworking and selfless individuals you will find anywhere and I wish them all the best and for God to watch over them and keep them safe.
Now on to my next adventure, if you know of any good job opportunities I am actively looking so please message me with the information.