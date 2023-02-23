As the 67th General Session of the Wyoming Legislature nears its final days, Speaker Pro Tempore Clark Stith called on the House of Representatives to continue its focus on issues most important to the people of Wyoming.

Friday, February 24, is the last day for bills to be reported out of committee in the second House. Any legislation that does not meet Friday’s deadline will no longer be considered during this session of the Legislature.

Speaker Pro Tempore Clark Stith noted the Wyoming Republican Majority is continuing its focus on the issues that affect Wyoming families: when they balance their checkbooks, when they buy food, when they send their kids to school, and when they consider their futures.

“We need Wyoming solutions to Wyoming problems,” said Representative Stith. “This session the Legislature has seen a lot of bills that were not written in Wyoming. These nationally written bills often come with a one-size-fits-all approach that requires more vetting to ensure they solve Wyoming problems and not create problems,” said Stith.

“Our process is fair and it is working. We must uphold the rules and traditions of this institution and debate policies on merit and substance. That is what the people of Wyoming expect,” said Stith. “Friday’s deadline requires efficiency and effective debate to ensure the issues most important to Wyoming people are heard and discussed.”

“It is the role of the leadership of the House of Representatives to ensure our limited time resources are not wasted on bills that represent bad policy for our citizens or duplicate bills that have already died. That is why we must focus on the bills that will move Wyoming forward,” said Stith. “Bills that are poorly written, negate local control, legislation that restricts the rights of people, duplicate bills or debate, or risk costly litigation financed by the state are not ready for the green books and will not be considered.”

Legislation that does not meet Friday's deadline, including bills that remain in committee or in the Speaker’s drawer, will not move forward.