Hundreds of people turned out for the Cheyenne Police Department's Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 29. The event was held on 18th Street in front of the Public Safety Center. The line of eager trick or treaters and their families lined both sides of the street and stretched around the corner.
Police and associated organizations, including the Cheyenne Police Protective Association, K-9s, SWAT, American Medical Response and others handed out candy and treats.
The Cheyenne Police issued a statement on social media thanking the community for their support and participation.