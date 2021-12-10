At approximately 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 10, a male subject allegedly gathered merchandise from Boot Barn located at 4519 Frontier Mall Drive and passed the point of sale without paying. The total value lost is a felony amount.
The male appears to be Caucasian, in his thirties, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and face mask.
Anyone with information leading to the suspect's location, arrest, or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.