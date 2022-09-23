Laramie County School District 1 reminds parents/guardians that the deadline for students to receive their required immunizations is Friday, Sept. 23.
According to the district’s head nurse, Janet Farmer, immunizations are required by state law and notification of this requirement begins as early as February during registration prior to the fall deadline.
If a student is not in compliance with this law, exclusion from school will occur on Monday, Sept. 26.
Parents/guardians will be called to pick their child up from school to take their child for the required immunization.
Parents/guardians are expected to bring the student back to school immediately after the immunization is completed.
Vaccine is readily available at healthcare providers in Cheyenne and at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
For more information, parents are encouraged to contact their school.