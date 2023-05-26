The Surbrugg-Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College (LCCC) was buzzing with entrepreneurial spirit as IMPACT 307 - SEWYIL (Southeast Wyoming Innovation Launchpad) hosted its highly anticipated Pitch Night on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The event showcased innovative startups and provided a platform for local entrepreneurs to present their unique and innovative business ideas.

The evening concluded with three companies receiving crucial seed funding to propel their ventures forward.

The event featured four finalists, each presenting their unique business concepts and demonstrating their potential for success: Earthside Birth & Wellness, represented by Sarah Morey and Allison Hayek, dedicated to providing a holistic, comprehensive and free-standing birth and wellness center with services for the Southeast Wyoming community. To learn more about Earthside Birth & Wellness, visit their website at www.earthsidebirthwy.com.

MCCares, another finalist, presented an ambitious initiative to address community care needs. The team, consisting of Aram Malijanian, Benjamin Wilkin, Jared Clapper, and Clayton Auzqui, showcased their vision for Mary Claire (MC) Cares which provides monitoring technology that merges HIPAA compliance and data analytics to improve the care environments of those who are not always able to speak for themselves.

Project SignStand, represented by Samuel Ballard, is a front-mounted aerial work platform specifically designed to assist State and Local Public Works departments with maintaining street signs. Samuel demonstrated the potential for Project SignStand to revolutionize the industry. Samuel Ballard can be reached at samuel.ballard25@gmail.com for further inquiries.Their website is currently in development.

Edge Flyte, led by Tate Schrock, is a new Wyoming based start-up company on the cutting edge of high altitude research equipment. They have ambitious plans to revolutionize the consumer HAB market and offer high performance and quality components to hobbyists, enthusiasts, and academics. To explore more about Edge Flyte, visit their website at www.edgeflyte.com.

The panel of judges deliberated and awarded Earthside Birth & Wellness, MCCares, and Edge Flyte as recipients of the much-coveted seed funding.

The recognition and support from IMPACT 307 will undoubtedly enable these companies to accelerate their business development.

The distinguished panel of judges for the event included Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS; Rocky Case, Center Director of Manufacturing Works; and Dennis Ellis, Microsoft TechSpark Manager, Wyoming, Microsoft.

IMPACT 307 - SEWYIL Pitch Night would not have been possible without the support and collaboration of several organizations and individuals.

Laramie County Community College Staff played an instrumental role in providing an exceptional venue and hosting the event seamlessly.

The Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP), West Edge Collective and Wyoming Bank & Trust contributed their support and resources to ensure the success of this entrepreneurial showcase.

Thank you to guest speakers, Kristi Bassett, (LCCC Accounting Instructor) for covering accounting for startups and small businesses, Dallas Lain, (Senior Council, Crawley Fleck Law) for covering legal concerns and IP protections, and Josh Keefe, (Assistant Director, IMPACT 307) for covering startup financing and banking.

"This event served as a great opportunity to highlight the entrepreneurial activity thriving in Laramie County," expressed Derek Jerred. "We extend our gratitude to Minden Fox (LCCC, Marketing & Entrepreneurship Instructor) and everyone involved in making this event possible.”

IMPACT 307 - SEWYIL remains committed to fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurial endeavors in Southeast Wyoming.