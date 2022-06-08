Health and human service providers across the state are invited to consider applying for innovation, construction and provider relief grants offered through the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
Earlier this year, the Wyoming Legislature appropriated $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) direct funds to WDH for the Health and Human Services (HHS) Innovation Fund and another $5 million for the Health and Human Services (HHS) Capital Improvement and Provider Relief Fund.
“The organizations that offer healthcare and other support services to our state’s residents have carried an extra burden the last couple of years,” said Stefan Johansson, WDH director. “These funding opportunities can offer some help and a chance to look ahead for improvements.”
Grants of up to $625,000 are available to support health and human services innovations in rural healthcare, long-term care, provision of human services, community behavioral health, mental health and health information technology and digital medical innovation.
In addition, grants of up to $500,000 to health and human services providers to improve existing infrastructure and to provide financial relief to providers at imminent risk of closure. Applications for this funding will be divided into two categories. Type I applications must propose a minor capital improvement project to be funded; type II should describe a justified amount of grant relief that will prevent an imminent risk of closure.
Grant applications may be submitted from July 1 through September 1. Applications will then will be reviewed and scored by WDH advisory committees. Awardees will be selected by the director from among the highest-scoring applications.
Eligibility information and more details about timing can be found in posted grant announcements, which are available online at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/arpa-funding-opportunities/.