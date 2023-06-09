Aspiring technology enthusiasts and career seekers are invited to an event where they can explore the Information Technology (IT) Pathway offerings at Laramie County Community College.
Attendees can begin their information technology journey with a free class and information session at IT Pathways Night from 6:30-8 p.m. June 22 in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. in Cheyenne.
“Participants will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and engage in insightful discussions on trending topics like artificial intelligence, or AI, and blockchain technology,” said Dan McIntosh, LCCC IT Pathway coordinator.
IT is a rapidly-growing, high-demand area that supports nearly all industries. Overall employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 15% in the coming decade, much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median annual wage for this group was $97,430 in May 2021, higher than the median annual wage for all occupations of $45,760.
There are eight programs in LCCC’s IT Pathway. A Pathway is a set of related programs grouped to allow for exploration in multiple areas with a low risk of wasting credits or semesters. So, if students start one program in the IT Pathway and decide it's not for them, they can switch to another program and stay on track to graduate on time.
As Wyoming and the Colorado Front Range continue to see unprecedented growth in IT careers, McIntosh said it is essential to dispel the misconception that these jobs are exclusively for “computer geeks” or younger individuals, or that college is too expensive or time-consuming.
“The truth is that our student body comprises individuals from various backgrounds, including former and current military members, retirees, former truck drivers, warehouse workers and, yes, even self-proclaimed geeks,” McIntosh said. “There are a number of scholarships available for those looking to start a new career and we offer flexible learning options to fit around the student’s needs. The IT Pathway is designed for anyone with the desire to transform their lives by pursuing a high-demand, high-paying career in IT.”