A peaceful rally in support of expanding Medicaid will occur on the steps of the Wyoming State Capitol from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 10. Attendees for the rally, held by the Healthy Wyoming coalition, can RSVP at https://bit.ly/23HW_RALLY.

The Wyoming Legislature begins its 2023 session on January 10, and faces the decision whether to expand Medicaid for 19,000 Wyomingites who currently lack access to basic healthcare. By expanding Medicaid, Wyoming will feel broader benefits, including funding for mental health services, a healthier workforce, strengthening of community programs, and much more.

Healthy Wyoming will hold a rally on the first day of session to send a powerful message of support to legislative decision-makers: for Wyoming to have a healthy future, we must have affordable, accessible and effective healthcare.

A Healthy Wyoming spokesperson says, “all are invited to connect with like-minded neighbors, discover more about the state of Wyoming healthcare and learn about actions you can take locally to help build our movement and convince lawmakers to vote ‘YES’ on Medicaid expansion!”

The rally will be an orderly, respectful event. Healthy Wyoming encourages signs, chants, postcards to legislators, musicking, and other creative rally activities.The rally will take place outdoors, so participants are encouraged to dress for cold and windy weather.

The event will be live-streamed and recorded via Healthy Wyoming's YouTube account: https://www.youtube.com/@healthywyoming