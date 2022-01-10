The next Cheyenne City Council Meeting will take place Monday, January 10th at 6:00 p.m. in the Cheyenne Civic Center (510 W. 20th St.) due to a schedule conflict at the Laramie County School District 1 (LCSD1) Board Room. Free two-hour parking is available at the nearby George Cox Parking Facility.

Upon arrival, individuals will enter through the facility’s main doors along W. 20th Street. Social distance seating is available, and masks are highly encouraged within the Civic Center.

The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom with links provided below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available on the City’s Facebook page.

Public comment for remote viewing continues through Zoom using a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e

City Council Meeting (January 10 at 6pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85378413807?pwd=RTlZYUlYMk5QYkwwdXlFdmgyb3NzUT09

Passcode: CC01102022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 853 7841 3807

Passcode: 9987513070