The next City Council Meeting will return to the Laramie County School District 1 (LCSD1) Board Room located in Storey Gym (2811 House Ave.). The next Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 24th at 6:00 p.m.
Use the main doors on the west side of Storey Gym and turn left at the hallway to access the Board Room. Parking is available in the surface lot north of Storey Gym. Following updated LCSD1 policy, a face covering is highly recommended but not required, socially distance when possible, and stay home if you are feeling ill. For a map of Storey Gym and parking, click here.
The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. A Zoom link is available on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available to watch on the City’s Facebook page.
Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e.
The meeting’s agenda is accessible at www.cheyennecity.org/minutesandagendas.
Meetings will continue to be held at the LCSD1 Board Room – unless otherwise announced -- until boiler repairs at the City’s Municipal Building are complete.