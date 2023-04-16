“Sounds of Today” is the University of Wyoming Department of Music’s Spotlight Series concert Thursday, April 20.

The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble and UW Jazz Ensemble II will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall.

Tickets are $14 for the public, $10 for senior citizens and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, visit the Performing Arts box office, call (307) 766-6666 or go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984. UW faculty and staff members, and military personnel can purchase tickets at a discounted rate. To receive the discount, visit the Performing Arts box office between noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday or call (307) 766-6666.

The concert also will be livestreamed. The cost of the livestream option is $5, plus a $2 ticket fee when purchasing online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984. A $1 ticket fee will be assessed if purchased directly from the box office.

UW Jazz Ensemble II, conducted by Department of Music Assistant Professor Andy Wheelock, will perform “The Palmieri Effect” by Brian Lynch; Wheelock’s own compositions “Vistas” and “Mt. St. Timba,” both arranged by Ben Markley; “Blues for Itchy” by Dan Gailey; “Armando’s Rhumba” by Chick Corea and arranged by Mike Tamaro; and “El Caborojeno” by Bob Mintzer.

The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble, conducted by Markley, a Department of Music associate professor and director of Jazz Studies, will perform “Soupbone” by John Clayton; Markley’s own compositions “Go to Your Room!” and “Sun on the Snow”; “Revisit” by Micah Miller, a UW music major from Casper; “Norwegian Wood” by John Lennon and arranged by Bill Holman; and “Bumps” by Holman.

The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble is Wyoming’s premier big band, which was honored with an invited performance in January at the prestigious Jack Rudin Jazz Championship at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

All of UW’s jazz ensembles perform a variety of repertoire from all styles and periods of jazz music, including featured faculty and student compositions and arrangements. The ensembles perform during the academic year and tour throughout the region.