JD Clayton is releasing his debut album Long Way From Home on 1/27 and in support will be performing at the Outlaw Saloon, opening for Tanner Ursey, on February 25, 2023.
There’s no artifice surrounding the Arkansas-born singer and songwriter. No glitz. No pretension or mythology. There’s a refreshing lack of gratuitous posturing or creative conceit. Clayton is simply a guy who has things to say and does so clearly and without clutter — but with an earnest and tuneful sensibility that makes listening to his songs on his new album Long Way From Home as easy as sitting in the cool breeze on your front porch.
Clayton’s songs have a directness and clarity that are the hallmarks of a genuine craftsman, someone who’s studied and practiced and chased a few different paths to end up where he is now. And it’s not without grand ambition, either; Clayton sings in “American Millionaire” that “I’m workin’ my way to be one of the greats,” and he fully understands the diligence and dedication it will take to get there.
Long Way From Home has a simplicity and sincerity running throughout. Clayton’s earnest lyrics and lived-in vocals are delivered with a balance of warmth and resolve, and his timeless sound has an immediate appeal. Within each song Clayton shares intimate details inspired by his upbringing, about the region where he was raised and looking back on recent life experiences. From the joy of becoming a new father to the impact the pandemic had on his life and career, Clayton exudes gratitude for what he has and newfound appreciation for what he almost lost. The young songwriter’s perspective shifted over the last few years and with that came a clarity that directed him to the artistic path he needed to be on. Long Way From Home is the result of his journey. Read his BIO for more details.
The heartfelt title track features Clayton lovingly speaking to his mother about the need to chase his dream, regardless of the obstacles. The working-class perspective in "Different Kind of Simple Life” paints a vivid picture that places the listener inside the story. "Cotton Candy Clouds" exudes classic British influence with a rustic feel, while “Goldmine” swings with classic country tones and a honky-tonk vibe. Long Way From Home includes the four tracks featured on Side A – the relaxed album opener “Hello, Good Mornin’”, the defiant “American Millionaire”, the roadhouse shuffle “Beauty Queen” and the fiery rocker “Heartaches After Heartbreak”.
Long Way From Home was produced by Thomas Dulin (Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors) and JD Clayton, and mixed by Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves). In 2018, JD Clayton released his debut EP, Smoke Out The Fire, featuring the track “Brown Haired Blue Eyed Baby,” which has organically received over 2.2 million streams on Spotify.