One person’s random act of kindness has turned into a craze sweeping throughout the worldwide Jeep community, Cheyenne included. TNT Customs, a long-time Cheyenne business, is joining in on this cultural phenomenon. This summer, TNT Customs will be “ducking” random Jeeps in the community as part of a marketing campaign and spreading the word about this new Jeep trend.
“Ducking” or “Duck, Duck, Jeep” is placing a small rubber duck on someone’s Jeep. Jeep ducking is all about appreciating another Jeep enthusiast's rig. This random act of kindness has spread to over thirty countries. All different Jeep models, old or new, rusty or shiny, bone-stock, or custom-built rock crawlers are appreciated.
Ducking has been a trend in the Jeep community for over two years, that started with one little duck. A single impulsive act by one person exploded overnight. Allison Parliament, who is credited for starting the Jeep ducking phenomenon, didn’t set out to become a Jeep celebrity. However, that is exactly what happened during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As a dual citizen of both Canada and the United States, Allison decided to travel from her home in Alabama to visit family and friends in Ontario. She was greeted with hostility and anger when she stopped to get gas in a small Canadian town. She was in her 2018 Jeep Wrangler when a man told her she was a dirty American spreading the virus and shoved her into her Jeep. She was afraid to continue, so she stopped at a friend’s home during her journey. Her friend tried to cheer her up with hidden rubber ducks in the house and encouraged her to forge ahead. As she continued her journey with her newfound duck friends, Allison decided to share her joy. She saw a Jeep Wrangler just like hers in a parking lot. She wanted to bring herself a small sense of joy after her frightening verbal and physical encounter earlier, so she perched one of her little yellow rubber ducks on the Jeep with a message. It was shared on social media and the random act exploded across the country.
Jeepers are no strangers to traditions, for decades, the Jeep Wave has been a well-established tradition. Ducking is now a new tradition for Jeepers that has also caught the attention of Jeep as well as other Jeep businesses like TNT Customs.
As part of the Jeep community for over forty years, TNT Customs understands the passion that Jeep enthusiasts have for their Jeeps and their hobby which is why they are spending the summer growing the Jeep community here in Cheyenne.