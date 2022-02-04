Jeff Barnes, law enforcement professional, veteran, and former Laramie County Deputy is proud to announce his candidacy for Sheriff, running as an Independent in the November 2022 election.
Barnes’ military and law enforcement careers span three decades in St. Louis, Missouri, Cheyenne Wyoming and throughout the Middle East. He has most recently spent 4 1/2 years as a Laramie County Deputy serving as Resident Deputy for the Eastern and Western portions of the County. He is a retired Chief Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force.
“Nearly all of my professional life has been devoted to public service,” said Barnes. “I am excited to take this next step.”
Barnes thinks his law enforcement background, military training and corporate security management experience have well prepared him to be sheriff.
“I have a strong background in leadership over the last 25 years, and a wide range of experience,” Barnes said. “I’ve commanded large platoons of sergeants and police officers in the St. Louis Police Department as well as soldiers/firefighters at Ali AFB in Iraq. I’ve also spent time in the corporate world working as Security Manager for the St. Louis Science Center and as General Manager of Hudson Security. I understand the needs and desires of private citizens and business owners. I am the only candidate in the race that has spent time as a commander of police then stepped back into a patrol car answering radio calls as a deputy and interacting with Laramie County residents as I handled their concerns.”
“My career has brought many rewarding experiences that have developed me into the leader that I am now. My philosophy as Sheriff will be to lead from the front; support and mentor the people who work for me, and to remain IN TOUCH, INFORMED and INVOLVED. During my campaign, I look forward to meeting many more people throughout Laramie County, and listening to and learning about their concerns.”
In addition to his decorated career in both the public and private sector, Jeff is a devoted husband, father and grandfather. To learn more, visit jeffbarnesforsheriff.com