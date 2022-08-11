The Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors has named John Contos as the next General Chairman. In this role, he will lead the General Committee in producing the 127th annual celebration. Contos replaces outgoing General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler.
Contos retired from Laramie County School District #1 as an Administrator of Health, Physical Education, and Safe & Drug Free Schools & Communities. Prior to that, he served as a Physical/Health Education Instructor at Laramie County School District #1. Contos attended the University of Wyoming where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and a Masters degree.
Contos has been a CFD Volunteer for 39 years; he joined the HEELS organization in 1998; and was a CFD Public Relations Chairman. Contos was a CFD Board Member from 2016 – 2021 where he was: Secretary/Treasurer, Vice President, and Board President in 2018.
Contos will begin preparation for the 127th annual celebration by meeting with the General Committee to review the 2022 show and plan for improvements for the next year.
Contos said, “I am honored, excited and humbled to be selected as the next General Chairman of the World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration!”