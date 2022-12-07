At Tuesday night’s Annual Straw Poll Dinner, Councilmen Richard Johnson and Ken Esquibel were nominated as president and vice president, respectively, for the Cheyenne City Council.
Both Johnson and Esquibel are Ward III council members. The selections that were made will go into effect in 2023.
Formal nominations and voting will take place at the January 3, 2023, City Council Meeting, which will be held at the Cheyenne Civic Center located at 510 W. 20th St.
In 2022, Scott Roybal of Ward I served as president, while Richard Johnson of Ward III served as vice president.