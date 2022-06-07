It’s time to beat the heat and cool off at the Johnson Swimming Pool (303 E. 8th St.) and the Depot Splash Pad. Both locations are now open to the public for the season. The Johnson Pool hours are as follows:

Lap Swim:

Tuesday – Sunday

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Open Swim:

Tuesday – Sunday

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Johnson Pool is closed on Mondays. The Depot Splash Pad is open seven days a week during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday, Saturday & Sunday

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday

11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

The splash pad may be closed at any time due to weather, maintenance, or other operational concerns. When enjoying the splash pad, we ask to public to please abide by the following rules:

1. Prevent soggy food and spilled milk -- No eating or drinking of any kind on, or around, the splash pad.

2. Children under age 8 must be supervised by an adult.

3. Wheels and water don't mix -- No skateboards, bicycles, roller blades, etc. allowed.

4. No diaper, no splashing! Youths must wear swim diapers on the splash pad.

5. No roughhousing and no excessive PDA.

6. No butts about it! No drugs, alcohol, tobacco, or smoking on the splash pad.

7. Keep it REAL. Anyone under the influence of drugs and alcohol should stay away from the splash pad area. This is a family friendly environment.

8. Listen to Humpty Dumpty! No sitting or climbing on the fence.

9. No cursing, please leave your potty mouth at home.

10. No person suffering from a communicable disease transmittable via water shall use the splash pad.

11. Talk to your doc! Persons using prescription medication should consult their physician before using the splash pad.