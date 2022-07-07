The Johnson Swimming Pool (303 E. 8th St.) will be reopening Saturday, July 9, 2022. Repairs have been completed as of July 7th. Currently, the Aquatics maintenance technician is working to regulate water temperature and chemical levels to their usual values for patron safety. The will be open to the public starting July 9th, 2022, and will follow the normal business hours listed below:
Lap Swim
Tuesday – Sunday: 11AM – 12 PM
Closed Mondays
Rec Swim
Tuesday – Sunday: 12Pm – 2PM | 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Closed Mondays