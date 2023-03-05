Joni and Friends is accepting applications for special needs families to attend Family Retreat between June 26-30 at The Crossing Retreat Center in Lexington, Nebraska.

Family Retreat serves families navigating life with disability by providing a time of rest and encouragement, accessible activities, connection with other families who face similar challenges, and spiritual refreshment. Families enjoy a fun, Christ-centered environment that is safe and accepting for each member of the family.

Joni and Friends Event Manager Rochelle Humphrey shares, “Family Retreat has impacted me on so many levels. As a parent of two children with disabilities, it has given me a community of people who will wrap around me and my husband with unconditional love, acceptance, and forgiveness. As a professional in the field of special education, it has opened my eyes to the support families need to persevere, feel loved, and know that Jesus created each one of us with a purpose.”

She continues, “A week at Family Retreat is pure JOY! There is truly nothing that is impossible to experience and accomplish when you are at this special event.”

Amenities