Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who acts as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced today a vacancy for a Circuit Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District, Natrona County, Casper.

The judicial vacancy will occur as a result of the retirement of Circuit Court Judge Michael N. Patchen effective September 10, 2023.

The position will be filled on September 11, 2023.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will accept expressions of interest from qualified persons to fill the vacancy through Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The expression of interest form can be obtained from the Supreme Court’s website, http://www.courts.state.wy.us/Administration/Careers.

The completed form must be received in the office of Chief Justice Fox no later than 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Please do not submit letters of recommendation, as the Commission will not consider them, but will instead only review documents specifically required by the expression of interest.

Governor Gordon will appoint the Seventh Judicial District Circuit Court Judge, Natrona County, Casper from a list of three names submitted to him by the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Serving on the Judicial Nominating Commission are Chief Justice Fox (Chairman), three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Katherine Strike of Lander, Devon O’Connell of Laramie, and Mandy Good of Cheyenne; and three nonlawyers appointed by the Governor: Paul Scherbel of Afton, Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater, and Lisa Anderson of Shell.

The salary for the Circuit Court judge position is $145,000 per year, with State insurance benefits, Wyoming Retirement 457 plan https://retirement.wyo.gov/en/DC, and a generous judicial pension. Wyo. Stat. § 5-1-106.