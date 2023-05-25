The Bureau of Land Management kicks-off the summer with four June wild horse and burro adoptions in Wyoming. Untrained horses and burros will be offered to qualified adopters on a first-come, first-served basis for a $125 fee. Below are the scheduled adoption events for the month of June:
- June 3, Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture: approximately 30 wild horses and burros will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Lander. Take a free wagon tour to view the wild horses until 1 p.m.
- June 10, Deerwood Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture: approximately 30 wild horses and burros will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Laramie.
- June 10, Niobrara County Fairgrounds: approximately 5-7 wild horses will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- June 23, Wheatland Off-Range Corral will host their monthly adoption event: approximately 30-40 wild horses and burros will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Rock Springs Wild Horse Corral will be closed through June while a new facility is constructed to better protect staff and animals from the elements. The animals available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands. As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for all animals at these events.