The LCSD1 Career and Technical Education Department has partnered with the three Cheyenne junior high schools to hold Career Exploration Fairs for seventh and eighth grade students this December.
The purpose of the fairs is to expose junior high students to a wide variety of careers that are available, both in our community and beyond.
Adam Keizer, the workforce partnership facilitator for LCSD1, said parents are also invited and encouraged to explore employment opportunities.
“Our goal is to help students and parents choose future core and elective coursework that would align with students’ career interests,” Keizer said
The fair at Johnson will be Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 1:30–4 p.m.
Sixth grade students from the South Triad will attend the fair for the first hour.
Carey will host its fair Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 2:45–4 p.m. and McCormick will host its fair Thursday, Dec. 15 from 2:45–4 p.m.