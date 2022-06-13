Recently Troopers in Troop A teamed up with the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, and Cheyenne Fire and Rescue to provide a public safety event for some of our regional Junior ROTC programs.
In attendance were 98 Cadets and 11 Faculty members from the following programs: Cheyenne Central High School Army JROTC, Cheyenne East High School Air Force JROTC, Windsor Colorado Air Force JROTC, Skyview (Denver) Colorado Air Force JROTC, Loveland Colorado Army JROTC, and Natrona County High School Army JROTC.
Throughout the day, demonstrations were Wyoming Highway Patrol's Explosive Canines and what they provide for the State of Wyoming, followed by the Cheyenne Police Department's patrol canines, including bite demonstrations.
The fire department provided demonstrations about the medical side of emergency services and their special operations equipment.
The Cadets wore our fatal vision goggles and participated in a mock DUI investigation.
At the conclusion of the day, all agencies participated in a Q and A session with the Cadets. We also provided what our individual "spark moments" were to go into public safety and military service.
It was also great to get all our local agencies involved and build relationships with one another.
