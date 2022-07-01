WyoGives–an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network–is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits.
Over 100 organizations from Laramie County (alone!) are participating, and we are all coming together to ask our community to get up and give!
At the State Museum, we fundraising for a brand new Prehistoric Wyoming exhibit! It will be all about Wyoming, focusing on the geology, paleontology, and fossils found here. Our WyoGives campaign will all go toward the hands-on activities we're putting in the exhibit. We want these activities to be as engaging, interactive, and open-ended as possible. Instead of reading about how the rock cycle works, we want you to create it! Instead of looking at photos of how mountains are made, we want you to make them yourself! Instead of listening to a lecture on why the Yellowstone exists, we want you to see it in action!