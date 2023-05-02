The Wyoming Game and Fish Department extends congratulations to the winners of the Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Show. The 40th annual contest featured the beaver. The winning piece came from Justin Hayward of Casper, Wyoming, and will be featured on the 2024 collectible conservation stamp and limited-edition print.

“The beaver is known as nature’s engineer and the ponds they create provide important wetland habitat for many species of wildlife,” said Chris Martin, Game and Fish visual communications supervisor and coordinator of this year’s contest. “The engineering capabilities of the beaver was a characteristic captured by many artists.”

Adult contest winners include:

First Place: Justin Hayward of Casper, Wyoming

Second Place: Mickey Schilling of Loveland, Colorado

Third Place: Robert Barton Fowler of Rose City, Michigan

Fourth Place: Jeffrey Klinfelter of Etna Green, Indiana

Fifth Place: Kim Diment of Grayling, Michigan

Honorable mentions, listed alphabetically:

Anne Harder of Lovell, Wyoming

Becky McCall of Sparks, Nevada

Dan Andrews of Denver, Colorado

Dr. Megan Beavers of Farson, Wyoming

Ginger MacIntire of Saint Anthony, Idaho

John W. Galbreath Jr. of Navarre, Florida

Jordan Sauer of Laramie, Wyoming

Juan Gomez of Quebec, Canada

Michael P. Ashmen of Summerville, South Carolina

Paul Twitchell from West Point, Utah

For the first time this year, Wyoming youth were able to participate in their own contest alongside professional artists.

Youth contest winners include:

K-2nd Grade:

First Place - Katelynne H. from Pioneer Park Elementary (Teacher Mrs. Gilfillan)

Second Place - Sterling L. from Gannett Peak Elementary (Teacher Mrs. Pruett)

Third Place Braeley P. from Gannett Peak Elementary (Teacher Mrs. Pruett)

3rd-5th Grade:

First Place - Zerah M. from Slade Elementary (Teacher Paige Gustafson)

Second Place - Emily P. from Slade Elementary (Teacher Paige Gustafson)

Third Place - Ewan B. from Pioneer Park Elementary (Teacher Mrs. Gilfillan)

6th-8th Grade

First Place - Anna M. from Wyoming Connections Academy (Teacher Paige Bacon)

Second Place - Kaitlyn B. from SageValley Junior High (Teacher Molly Hubult)

Third Place - Rowan D. from Pioneer Park Elementary (Teacher Mrs. Gilfillan)

9th-12th Grade:

First Place - Tavia O. from Kelly Walsh High School

Two biological judges evaluated entries for accuracy. Four artistic judges evaluated the artwork for overall quality, aesthetics and ability of the image to be reproduced on a stamp.

Contest judging took place in person and online. Game and Fish received 64 entries from 23 states, including 26 entries from Wyoming artists. Roughly a third of the entries were from first-time entrants. Watch a slideshow of all entries.

Hayward’s original piece joins a collection of previous stamp show winners at the Game and Fish Cheyenne headquarters. All other entries, including placed work, are available for sale until June 1. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission receives 40 percent of the sale to support projects for fish and wildlife. If interested in purchasing any of the artwork, call 307-777-4570, stop by the Game and Fish Gift Shop in the Headquarters building or purchase online.

The subject for the 2025 show will be the western tanager.